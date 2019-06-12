Nripendra Misra re-appointed as Principal Secretary, PK Mishra as Additional Principal Secretary to PM Modi; accorded cabinet ranks

Senior bureaucrats Nripendra Misra and Pramod Kumar Mishra have been given an extension and Cabinet ranks in the Prime Minister's Office indicating continuity in governance at the top level. Misra and Mishra were re-appointed as principal secretary and additional principal secretary respectively.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved both the appointments with effect from 31 May.

A 1967 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Nripendra Misra is currently serving as the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary. PK Mishra is a 1972-batch officer of Gujarat cadre.

During the term of their office, both the officers will be assigned the rank of Cabinet minister in the order of precedence, a government notification said on Tuesday. Their appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister.

With inputs from agencies

