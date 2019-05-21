NPP MLA Tirong Aboh, 10 others shot dead by gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district; massive combing operations launched

Eleven people, including National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son, were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to several media reports.

Aboh, the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat, was seeking reelection in Arunachal Pradesh's Assembly polls. The shooting took place in Bogapani village in the Khonsa circle of Tirap district, while the lawmaker was on his way to his constituency from Assam.

His convoy of four vehicles was stopped around the 12 Mile area around 11.30 am and then NSCN rebels opened fire, Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh told PTI. “Of the 15 people in the convoy, 11 were killed on the spot, two have been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries and two others escaped unhurt. The bodies have been sent to a district hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

The deceased included some family members of Aboh’s, his personal security guards and polling agents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace and normalcy in the Northeast.

Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family & others in Arunachal Pradesh. It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 21, 2019

Army units have launched massive combing operations in the area to nab the perpetrators, Singh said. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on Twitter:

The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2019

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said such "barbaric act" is not acceptable.

Extremely shocked by unfortunate incident of killing of Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by insurgents. Strongly condemn this barbarous act. Action will be initiated to hunt down the perpetrators. My heartfelt condolence & may soul of those departed Rest In Peace. — Chowkidar Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 21, 2019

In March, an NPP worker was killed by a suspected NSCN(IM) member at a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

