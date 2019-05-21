Co-presented by

NPP MLA Tirong Aboh, 10 others shot dead by gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district; massive combing operations launched

India FP Staff May 21, 2019 23:01:47 IST

Eleven people, including National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son, were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to several media reports.

Aboh, the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat, was seeking reelection in Arunachal Pradesh's Assembly polls. The shooting took place in Bogapani village in the Khonsa circle of Tirap district, while the lawmaker was on his way to his constituency from Assam.

His convoy of four vehicles was stopped around the 12 Mile area around 11.30 am and then NSCN rebels opened fire, Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh told PTI. “Of the 15 people in the convoy, 11 were killed on the spot, two have been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries and two others escaped unhurt. The bodies have been sent to a district hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

The deceased included some family members of Aboh’s, his personal security guards and polling agents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace and normalcy in the Northeast.

Army units have launched massive combing operations in the area to nab the perpetrators, Singh said. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on Twitter:

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said such "barbaric act" is not acceptable.

In March, an NPP worker was killed by a suspected NSCN(IM) member at a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 23:01:47 IST

