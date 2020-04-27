NPAT 2020 registration, examination dates postponed due to coronavirus lockdown; candidates can apply on npat.in

The dates for NMIMS-NPAT 2020 examinations have been postponed due to nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As per the new schedule on the official website of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, the NPAT 2020 test, scheduled to be held on 9 May, will now be conducted on 18 May. Candidates, who had opted to appear for the examination on 10 May, will now have to take the test on 22 May.

According to NMIMS, candidates can attempt the NPAT exam twice and the best of the two scores would be considered.

The last date to apply for the entrance exam, to be held for admissions to Undergraduate Degree and Integrated Degree Programs), has also been extended till 10 May.

To register for the NMIMS-NPAT 2020, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPAT 2020 and click on the ‘Apply Online’ section to register for the entrance exam.

Step 2: After completing the registration process, candidates will be required to verify their account.

Step 3: Fill the application form by clicking the edit button on top of the page.

Step 4: Once done, press the submit button and pay the application fee.

Alternatively, candidates can use the NPAT 2020 registration form available here.

