Nowruz 2021: History, significance of occasion celebrated as Persian New Year

The Persian New Year Nowruz 2021 is being celebrated today (Saturday, 20 March). The Persian New Year marks the first day of the spring season and will begin at 3:07 pm on Spring Equinox (time of the year when day and night are of equal length).

Over 300 million people worldwide celebrate the festival, including those from Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan, Turkey and other countries in Central Asia and West Asia.

Significance of Nowruz

The significance of the festival is that it marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. The rituals practiced on the day of Nowruz are a blend of the traditions of both Eastern and Western civilisations. Nowruz brings people together and promotes peace between different communities.

Nowruz celebration

The most important part of Nowruz celebration is having Haft Seen (Seven S). A table is set up with seven items whose names start with the letter ‘s.’ The rituals may vary depending on the region, however, most people celebrate the festival by setting up this table of food items.

International Nowruz Day

Keeping in mind the significance of this festival, the United Nations marks 21 March as the International Nowruz Day. The festival was added to the ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ in 2009 and the occasion has been celebrated since 2010. Although Nowruz can fall on any day between 19 March to 22 March, International Nowruz Day is celebrated on 21 March.