'...Nothing will work': Shivakumar on BJP, JD(S) 'attempt' to destabilise Karnataka government

A day after DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP and the JD(S) were making some political strategy to destabilise Congress government in Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the rivals won’t be able to make any gains as the Siddaramaiah government is “strong and stable”.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “They (BJP and JD(S) cannot destabilise our government. They are making some political strategy for their political gains but nothing will work. Our government is strong and stable.”

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had on Monday claimed that he has information that some people from the BJP and the JD(S) are flying to Singapore to hatch a conspiracy to destabilise Karnataka government as they could not hold a meeting in Bengaluru or Delhi.

“BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to enter into a pact… Our enemies have become friends. I have information on people who have flown out (to Singapore) only to hatch a plan to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka,” said Shivakumar.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s statement, JD(S) State President CM Ibrahim said that the party has no such plan and if the Karnataka Deputy CM has some doubts, he can directly talk to him.

“Even if they both (BJP, JD(S)) join hands then also they’ll be able to make only 85 (seats), they still need 50 (seats) more. Why do you care about it? First, you fulfil your promises…,” added Ibrahim.

Stating that two enemies are becoming friends, Shivakumar had on Monday indicated that the BJP and JD(S) have joined hands and said he was aware of the political tactics.

“We have to watch everyone, you know,” he said.

State Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda also backed the claim of Shivakumar.

The Revenue Minister claimed that the BJP is an expert in bringing down governments elected by the people across the country.

He also alleged that the BJP at the Centre is misusing its power.

