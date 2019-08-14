NOTAM issued at Delhi airport for Independence Day to have no impact on IAF, BSF, Army or Aviation flights

A Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) issued at the Delhi airport for 15 August, Independence Day will have no impact on IAF, BSF, Army or Aviation flights, as reported by ANI.

Any state-owned aricraft or helicopter is permissible to fly with the governor or the chief minister of the state.

The NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, which will not be able to use the Delhi airspace, from 6 to 10 am and 4 to 7 pm, on 15 August. However, scheduled flights can operate as per their schedule.

A Notice To Airmen, commonly known as NOTAM, is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route, or about locations that could have an impact on the safety of the flight.

NOTAMs are issued (and reported) for a number of reasons, such as security concerns, flights by important people such as heads of state, closed runways, military exercises with resulting airspace restrictions and passage of flocks of birds through the airspace.

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August, 2019. Security has been amped up in various parts of the country, especially in major metropolitan cities, and now, post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

President Ram Nath Kovind is to address the nation today (Wednesday, 14 August, 2019), and Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

For further details on NOTAM, the official website of the Airports Authority of India can be checked.