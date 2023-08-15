Not just India, 5 other nations celebrate their Independence Day on 15 August

India is celebrating its 77th year of freedom from British rule. The nation of 130 crore people celebrates Independence Day on 15 August and it is an important date in the annals of Indian history. It is on this day, that our country finally secured Swaraj or self-rule after being subjugated by the British for nearly 200 years.

But, India is not the only country which observes its Independence Day on 15 August each year. Five other nations also share their Independence Day with India.

The 5 countries which share their Independence Day with India are South Korea, North Korea, the Republic of Congo, Bahrain and Liechtenstein. All these nations commemorate their independence on 15 August – the same day as India.

Here’s a lowdown about the countries that share their Independence Day and the same sentiment of freedom with our country on 15 August.

South Korea

South Korea celebrates its National Liberation Day on 15 August. On this day, in 1945, the Korean peninsula became free from Japanese occupation by the US and Soviet forces. On this day in 1945, the Korean peninsula was freed from Japanese rule, after which the peninsula was divided into the two countries, as we know them today—South Korea, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. South Koreans call this day Gwangbokjeol, which means the day the light returned.

Liechtenstein

The sixth smallest nation of the world observes 15 August as its Independence Day to commemorate its liberation from German rule in 1866. It’s one of the smallest, yet among the richest countries in Europe, which also actually doesn’t have an Independence Day, as it was never technically captured. However, Liechtenstein, situated in the European highlands of the Alps between Switzerland and Austria, celebrates 15 August as National Day.

Republic of Congo

Also known as the Congolese National Day, the country received full independence from France on 15 August, 1960 following 80 years of subjugation.

Bahrain

Bahrain also used to be under British colonial rule just like India, and declared its independence on August 15, 1971. This means that they gained freedom more than two decades after India attained its own freedom. The country declared its independence from the British in 1971 following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. After this, the country signed a new treaty of friendship with Britain.

North Korea

For the uninitiated, North Korea celebrates National Liberation Day on 15 August every year. This day marked the end of 35 years of Japanese occupation and colonial rule over Korea, which they achieved with the help of allied forces who fought in the war. After the Korean Peninsula was liberated by the Allies in 1945, independent Korean governments were created three years later, on 15 August, 1948.