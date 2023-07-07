'Not about strategic concerns, it's about human concerns': US envoy Eric Garcetti on Manipur violence

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Friday hoped that peace comes quickly to strife-torn Manipur and said that it isn’t a matter of strategic but human concerns.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since 3 May.

Addressing the reporters on Friday, he said,” I don’t think it’s about strategic concerns, it’s about human concerns. You don’t have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence. We know peace as a precedent for so many good things.”

He said there has been so much progress in the Northeast and the East and the US is ready to assist in way if asked.

“We know it’s an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place,” the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence” on Manipur violence and said his behaviour is “shockingly bizarre” as he has neither issued an appeal for peace nor an expression of pain.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi has not said a single word on Manipur violence even after 66 days.

“…the Prime Minister is visiting Chhattisgarh and UP tomorrow. Day after he will be in Telangana and Rajasthan. More photo-ops. More distorted facts. More insults aimed at the Opposition. More self-glorification. But not a word on Manipur even after 66 days. Not an iota of expression of pain, grief and anguish. No appeal for peace, harmony and reconciliation. His behaviour on Manipur is shockingly bizarre,” Ramesh tweeted on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies