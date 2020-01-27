Northern Railway trains running late due to low visibility caused by dense fog in isolated places over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: At least 14 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated places over Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh and moderate fog in isolated parts over west Uttar Pradesh.

The forecast agency has predicted scattred to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm from 27 to 29 January over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail at isolated places is likely over plains of northwest India from 27 to 29 January with maximum intensity on 28 January.

The National Capital is likely to receive moderate fog with cloudy sky and light rain in the next week.

