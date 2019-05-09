Northern India sizzles under intense heat wave; Jammu records highest temperature of over 40°C

New Delhi: The northern part of India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave, with Jammu recording the highest temperature of the season at over 40° Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Known as the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu, for the first time, touched 40° Celsius this summer. However, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

In the National Capital of Delhi, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 27° Celsius and 41° Celsius respectively with strong surface winds of 8 km per hour during the day time, said IMD.

Dust or thunderstorms are expected to hit Delhi on Friday and bring a very slight dip in the city's temperature that is predicted to be at 40° Celsius. Delhiites might get relief from the sweltering heat as the partly cloudy sky with light rain is predicted for 12 May and 13 May in the city.

Pollution in the national capital continues to remain in the "very poor" category according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that for the next several days till 13 May, heat wave conditions are "very likely" in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

Dust raising winds are predicted "very likely" in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana and Delhi.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said that by 13 May, in the wake of widespread pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers over most parts of the country, heat wave conditions will abate completely from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

