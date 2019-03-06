Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh asks troops along LoC to be 'prepared for all eventualities'

Srinagar: On the last day of his two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in the region, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited the forward areas covering the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla.

During his interaction with the troops, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh asked them to remain alert and fully prepared for all eventualities.

He was accompanied by the Chinar Corps commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon while reviewing the security situation along the Line of Control.

He was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations. He is said to have appreciated the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the prevailing and future challenges.

On the first day, the Northern Army commander visited hinterland units/formations in the South Kashmir region.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.