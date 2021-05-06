Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and other posts on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill 11 posts and the the last date to apply for the posts is 10 May
The Northeast Frontier Railway has opened the application process for the recruitment of general duty medical officers (GDMO) and ophthalmologists. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in to check the eligibility criteria and to apply.
The recruitment drive aims at filling 11 posts. Aspirants should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the posts is 10 May.
Vacancy details
For ophthalmologist: 1 post
For general duty medical officers: 10 posts
Age limit
As of 1 May, 2021, a candidate should not cross 53 years of age. Meanwhile, for retired doctors, the maximum age limit is of 67 years as on 1 May, 2021.
Educational qualification
For Specialist post, applicants should an MBBS with Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in the respective subject as a specialist; it should be recognised by the Indian Medical Council. For GDMO posts, an applicant should have an MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognised by the Indian Medical Council. Or else, should have a valid registration certificate from any of the state Medical Councils of India after completing a one-year internship.
Selection process
Selected candidates will be called for an interview that will be conducted by the railway board on 11 May from 11 am onwards. Applicants should know that the vacancies in the organisation may change as per the administrative requirement at any time.
Documents required
At the time of joining, selected candidates will have to submit the following documents: the pension payment order, service certificate, last pay certificate and attested copies of all certificates.
