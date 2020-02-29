Northeast Delhi schools to remain closed till 7 March; CBSE postpones board exams in violence-affected areas, new dates to be notified later

Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till 7 March in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday. The annual exams in schools have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

The CBSE board which is presently conducting its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations had also postponed the tests for students whose exam centres were located in the violence-hit areas. The board said it will notify new exam dates later.

According to reports, the CBSE notice said, "Keeping the future interests of the students in mind, the board has asked the principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE of all such students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions".

The statement further stated, “The new date of annual examinations for schools of northeast Delhi will be announced soon. The principals and staff of these schools will attend the institutions as usual. The annual examinations in schools of other districts will be conducted according to the schedule announced earlier”, noted reports.

The violence in northeast Delhi has claimed 42 lives so far and left over 200 people injured. Houses, shops and vehicles were also torched by the miscreants. The worst affected areas in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar.

With inputs from agencies

