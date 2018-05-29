North Orissa University Baripada announces +3 final year and +3 second year results, check on orissaresults.nic.in

North Orissa University (NOU), Baripada has announced the +3 final year and +3 second year (back and special) exam result on Tuesday, according to a media report.
Students can check their results in the official results portal of Odisha government at orissaresults.nic.in.
Sambalpur University declared the degree results in May and the +2 results have already been announced in the state, NDTV reported.
Steps to check the results
- Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on '+3 Final University and +3 Second University (Back/ Special) Examination Result - 2018' results link for the North Orissa University in Baripada at the top of the page only.
- Enter your roll number correctly.
-Click on submit.
-Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Updated Date: May 29, 2018 19:23 PM