North Karnataka statehood row: HD Kumaraswamy blames media for creating controversy, trumping up demand

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 13:07:43 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday blamed the media for the flare-up of the demand for a separate statehood for north Karnataka, saying if anything went wrong in the future, it would be held responsible.

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. AP

"You (media) are responsible for flaring up of separate North Karnataka state issue. I would like to tell my media friends that by raking up the issue everyday, you are ruining the state. Don't mistake me," he told reporters.

If anything went wrong in the future, the media would be held responsible for any untoward incidents, he warned.

"It is a media creation. Actually, there is nothing happening of that sort. The people there are not making any such demand. They are with the government," he said.

Targeting the media for "misquoting" him, Kumaraswamy said he had not made any wrong comments on the issue but had just responded to a BJP MLA's statement in the Assembly. "I was responding to (BJP leader) Sreeramulu's statement during the Budget Session. I had asked him, from where will he get grants after carving out a separate state of North Karnataka? Is it a big issue? Is it a big crime?" he said.

Sreeramulu, during the budget discussion, had said the demand for separate statehood will intensify if the government neglected the region.

Kumaraswamy had countered Sreeramulu at a public gathering in Channapatna by asking him from where he would get the funds for running a separate state. The issue has raised a storm with outfits coming under the banner of Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, a committee fighting for a separate statehood to north Karnataka, announcing a day-long bandh in 13 districts of the region on 2 August.

The bandh call has been given to press for statehood for the region alleging discrimination by successive governments towards it.

The Samiti leaders also alleged discrimination in the allocation towards the region in the budget presented by Kumaraswamy on 5 July and also inadequate representation in the cabinet.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 13:07 PM

