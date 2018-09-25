North India rains: 49,000 cusecs of water to be released into Beas river from Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra today

More than 49,000 cusecs of water will be released from the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday afternoon as the water level in the dam is nearing the danger mark, an official said.

Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) Assistant Design Engineer (ADE) Arun Bhatia said more than 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam would be released at 3 pm Tuesday. Bhatia told PTI that reservoir level or water level of Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, reached at 1386.84 feet-mark on Monday at 11 pm against the danger level of 1390 feet.

"49,000 cusecs of water would be released on Tuesday afternoon," he added. There is no need to panic, he said. "However, the residents of low-lying areas in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Punjab should remain vigilant. The authorities have also been asked to make all kinds of preparations," he added.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people have died as incessant rains triggered flash floods and landslides in hill states of northern India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. A 'red alert' has been issued in Punjab. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issued an advisory to the Punjab government that it will release "excess" water from the Pong dam in the wake of incessant rains in catchment areas of the Beas river.

Educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday in Punjab. Schools have been closed in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and in most places of Himachal Pradesh.

