North India Flood 2019: Heavy rains lash Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar as IMD predicts downpour likely to continue till 27 July

The northern parts of the country are likely to receive light to heavy rains, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying rainfall activity has increased over central India, northern plains and western Himalayan region since Wednesday.

The flooding in north India worsens as states like Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall for the past few days according to various reports.

Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan received rainfall from 70 millimetres to 150 millimetres in one day. Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were swept away in the Shekhawati region. Didwana of Nagaur recorded 150 millimetres rainfall, followed by 130 millimetres each in Sadulpur, Bassi, Sikar, 110 millimetres each in Bhuhana and Phagi, 100 millimetres each Chirawa, Neem Ka Thana.

A News18 report states that a car was stuck under a flooded bridge in Jhunjhunu which was removed with the help of a tractor.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecaster, Jaipur is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The city has received 164 millimetres during the last two days.

The city till 25 July was rain deficient by 14 percent. However, heavy rains lashed the city in the past 24 hours, where the city received 93 millimetres of rainfall in one day. This is likely due to the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh in the district of Guna, torrential rain over the last 12 hours has to lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Snakes have reportedly entered houses as the water level has gone up.

Sheopur, another district in the state has seen flooding as water enters homes of people living in villages in Chandrapura and Soiklaan. The Amal river water level has risen while the Banjara dam overflowed. In Karera in the Shivpuri district, roads are blocked with water from overflooded drains.

Haryana

In Haryana's Sirsa district, two class 10 students crashed into a street light pole due to poor visibility and flooded roads. While one student was electrocuted to death, the other is currently being treated in a local hospital. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Son Prem Chand, a resident of Natar village, while the other injured student has been identified as Natar Nivasi Pawan.

Bihar

In Bihar, the situation worsens as the state has been receiving more than normal rainfall for the past couple of days. According to Bihar Disaster Management Department, about 82 lakh people have been affected by floods in 13 districts of the state.

According to India TV, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two helicopters to distribute food packets and other essentials to flood-affected victims in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts of Bihar.

In the lower regions of Darbhanga city, due to heavy downpour the water level of the Bagmati and Kamla rivers, which are on both sides of the city, has led to major flooding. The only mean of transport left is by using boats.

A district magistrate told News18 India, "There are not enough government boats to deploy in the region by the state. But the National Disaster Response Fund (NDFR) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are carrying out rescue operations with 40 to 45 boats."

Thousands of families have been reported to have lost their homes in the floods in Madhubani district of the state where people are forced to live in relief camps as heavy showers are likely to occur in the district till 27 July.

People fear that the water levels of Kamala river, which originates from Nepal, are likely to increase due to the incessant showers, as Nepal is issued with a heavy rain alert till 27 July. Although, the water level currently in the river is well below the danger mark.

A young boy was killed while filming a Tic Toc video in Bihar. He was trying to film a dangerous stunt along with his friends in a road near Lala Chowk, on Friday. His body was found by a NDRF diver team on the same road during rescue operations. The state government has advised against taking selfies and shooting such video near flooded areas.

So far Bihar has reported 123 deaths due to floods according to PTI.

Other states in north

On Thursday 14 people, including a minor, were killed in rain-related incidents in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Assam floods claimed one more life, rising the toll to 74.

Uttar Pradesh received traces of rainfall but nine people died in rain-related incidents across the state in the past three days. Meerut received 100.6 millimetres of rainfall, followed by Bareilly, which recorded 50.0 millimetres of rainfall.

Three more deaths due to lightning strikes were reported in Jharkhand, taking the death toll in the state to 15. On Wednesday, 12 people were killed by lightning in four districts of the state - six in Jamtara and two each in Dumka, Pakur and Ramgarh.

The death toll in Bihar and Assam floods mounted to 197, with a total of 1.24 crore people being affected by the calamity in the two states, officials said on Thursday. In Assam, six more die rising the total figure to 74.

While in Jammu and Kashmir, flooded roads lead to traffic snarls, that are likely to continue, as MeT predicts heavy rainfall to continue over the next few days according to India Today report.

With inputs from News18 India