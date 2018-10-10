Non-bailable warrant issued against Rita Bahuguna Joshi for failing to appear in court over code of conduct case

Lucknow: A special court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi after she failed to appear before the court in connection with a case of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Uttar Pradesh minister was repeatedly summoned in the case dating back to 2010. The MP-MLA Special Court in Allahabad issued the warrant against Joshi.

In 2010, the case was registered against Joshi at Wazirganj police station for violating Section 144 and entering the Vidhan Sabha forcefully when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in power. She was also accused of misbehaving with the police force. Till now, 12 hearings have been held in the case.