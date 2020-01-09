Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended over objectionable video; UP cop had alleged police corruption in leaked letter

Lucknow/Noida: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday suspended Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna, who is in the middle of a row over an objectionable video and a leaked letter alleging corruption in the force.

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official confirmed the suspension of Gautam Buddh Nagar's senior superintendent of police, days after state police chief OP Singh said a probe into the matter was on.

The clip showing Krishna having a video chat with an unidentified woman surfaced on 1 January.

The IPS officer had claimed that it was a morphed video aimed at maligning his image.

A letter sent by him to the state government, alleging corruption in postings and transfers, had also surfaced.

The DGP had also sought an explanation from Krishna on the leaking of the confidential letter.

