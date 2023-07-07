Noida society residents argue over pet dog's muzzle; know what happened

A lot of debates have, of late, been going on all over the internet about safety concerns related to owning dogs in residential buildings and societies. From videos of pet dogs attacking residents to people maltreating the animals in the name of taking precaution, a lot of shocking videos went viral recently. The latest such video features a heated argument between a dog owner and a couple. It has drawn divided reactions from people. The residents were seen arguing over putting a muzzle on the dog to avert any sort of accident inside the building’s lift.

As the video plays, the dog owner can be seen holding onto her dog’s leash as she stood inside the lift. A couple who seemingly wanted to take the lift was seen disturbed by the dog’s muzzle being taken off as they repeatedly asked the woman to put it on, fearing that the dog might bite the pregnant resident.

However, it was the unapologetic behaviour of the dog owner that got them irked as the woman refused to put the muzzle on. Being completely ignorant of the residents’ repeated requests, the woman went on to say, “Aap jaise logon ko hi kutte kaatte hai” (Dogs only bite people like you).

Frustrated by her reaction, as the man expressed irritation towards her, the woman retorted by passing a snide comment on his wife and said, “I am much better than your wife.”

“Tumhari Beewi se to behtar hi hu mai” This is the clincher line. It’s as if she tells the husband “C’mon you also know that” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9rYFgUfxyD — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 7, 2023

As soon as the video went viral, social media users took to the comment section and added divided reactions. A user jokingly wrote, “And doggie is desperately trying to tell them ‘Boss this is not a mask, ye Meri shopping basket hai hum shopping karne jaa rahe hain, aap faltu mein lad rahe ho’!” Another one said, “I can literally predict a awkward silence from the husband’s as if grudgingly admitting it. And the wife looks at the hubby. Perfect advert.”

“If people are so interested in keeping dogs then they should follow the rules . Why do they get so agitated when people tell them to control their pets,” a third user commented. Many also pointed out how the dog was the “calmest” among all of them.