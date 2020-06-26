No salary, no COVID-19 healthcare, no PPEs: At State-run BSNL, workers say feel 'abandoned'; experts warn of govt losing moral authority

Two months since the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory asking private and public employers across India not to terminate or reduce the wages of the workforce, life remains grim for thousands who are employed with the State-owned telecom operator BSNL.

Two months since the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory asking private and public employers across India not to terminate or reduce the wages of the workforce, life remains grim for thousands who are employed with the State-owned telecom operator BSNL. On 20 March, the Union Ministry issued an advisory saying, “The termination of employees from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this epidemic.”

BSNL workers say they have been forced to put their health at risk, to run the broadband and mobile network responsible for keeping some of the country’s most remote regions connected and act as the backbone of large-scale organisations like the State Bank of India and several hospital chains’ digital infrastructures, without safeguards such as insurance or personal protective equipment.

People familiar with the matter alleged that nearly a dozen BSNL employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. None of them have received aid from the telco so far, they further claimed. BSNL, in its defence, has reportedly argued in internal meetings that the employees didn’t contract the disease on duty. P Abhimanyu, general secretary of the BSNL Employees Union, told Firstpost that the company has also failed to distribute adequate masks and gloves. In a letter addressed to PK Purwar, chairman and managing director, BSNL, Abhimanyu argued that since the rest of the government branches, including The Department of Posts, have already announced COVID-19 coverage, it is unfair for BSNL employees to work in the field without it. The Central government is offering compensation of Rs 10 lakh to any postal employee who succumbs to COVID-19 on duty. Similarly, workers from multiple other fields such as health and shipping a re eligible for an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

For organisations and businesses across India, BSNL’s telecom and broadband networks have become imperative to manage remote workforces and hence, BSNL employees should be deemed “essential” as well, added Abhimanyu.Over the past few weeks, BSNL has purportedly continued to ignore official orders, leaving its expansive workforce grasping at straws. The government-run telecommunications company has refused to offer coronavirus-covered health coverage for workers tasked with on-field jobs such as the upkeep of network towers, underground cable management, installations, and more: violating guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs last month, which made medical insurance for workers mandatory.

BSNL’s contract workers have been left to brave the pandemic without a safety net. Most claim to have been awaiting their wages for a year, and in some cases, nearly 16 months. Sources told Firstpost BSNL laid off thousands at the beginning of the pandemic without pay and instead outsourced the work to another agency.

Charanjeet Singh, a 37-year-old contractual housekeeper in BSNL’s Chandigarh office hasn’t been paid in six months. Singh said he' had to rely on charity from the other employees or local NGOs to pay rent and support his family of six. His contractor informed him the salaries will be released once BSNL approves them. “I thought a government job would bring security. Now my family is living on donations and I feel abandoned by the company where I’ve been working for two years. No one else will hire me in this situation either,” he added. Multiple BSNL employees, who did not wish to be named, claimed their salary is constantly delayed. Some said they were last paid three months ago. There have even been reports of workers committing suicide.

To overcome debt and cut costs, BSNL retired about 90,000 employees (50 percent of the workforce) through a Voluntary Retirement Scheme earlier this year. Those who stayed had to pick up the excess workload without any additional compensation or benefits.