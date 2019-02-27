No reports of any IAF jet damaged by Pakistan, defence sources tell PTI; say Pak F16 strike report to be verified as well

New Delhi: There are no reports of any Indian Air Force jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, defence sources said on Wednesday.

They added that they were verifying reports that an F16 Pakistani jet had crashed in Lam Valley across the Line of Control.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

Reports had said that in retaliation to Tuesday's airstrike, Pakistani jets had violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said.

