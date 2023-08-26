No reels, avoid being part of political campaigns: Delhi Police issues new social media guidelines for officers

The commissioner of Delhi Police has issued social media guidelines for police personnel asking them to “maintain the dignity of the uniform.”

As per the guidelines, police officers in the national capital will be refrained from shooting reels or videos using their mobiles and they must practice extreme caution handling confidential information related to any pending trial or suspect or arrested person and ensure there are no leaks.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora published the guidelines on Friday.

The policemen should not post any statements, photos or videos related to departmental training, activities or duties on social media without written permission and also refrain from posting comments that can be derogatory towards victims, suspects or any group, it said.

The guidelines, which were issued in Hindi, also stated that disclosure of the identity of a juvenile or a complainant of sexual assault through social media is illegal.

The commissioner emphasised that as members of the disciplined force, police officers should not post anything on social media that might endanger the interests of national or internal security.

The content being posted on social media by police personnel should not be illegal, obscene, derogatory, threatening or abusing intellectual property rights, the guidelines said.

The police personnel and officers should not post anything that violates the conduct rules. Their participation in any group or forum that has been created to promote or agitate any religion, caste, creed or sub-caste is illegal, it added.

The guidelines also forbid policemen from being part of any social media campaign that is for or against any political topic.

To solve the problems of personnel of all ranks in the Delhi Police, there are mediums like ‘Sampark Sabha’, open house or they can also seek help of the higher officials if needed, the commissioner said in the guidelines while directing the policemen to avoid using social media on duty.

With inputs from PTI