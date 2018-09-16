'No one should talk about unemployment in India': Jaggi Vasudev says problem arises due to preference for certain jobs

Bengaluru: Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday said the reason for the hue and cry over unemployment was because of people's preference for one kind of a job, when there were many others around.

"In this country, nobody should be talking about unemployment as there is so much to be done in India.. The problem is that people look for a certain kind of job, when there are many other kinds of jobs around," he said at the sixth session of Youth and Truth series on IIM-B campus.

Vasudev was replying to a query from students on unemployment in India.

Noting that there were several problems afflicting the country, he said people should use their knowledge to find solutions to them.

"If you have a working brain and a seeing eye, there are thousands of things to be done right around you. If you are enterprising, can the world stop you? Where there is a problem, there is a possibility," he added.

Vasudev further said India never had role models in its culture because the idea was about constantly trying to evolve oneself.

"Having a role model is like a mango tree wanting to become like a coconut tree," he said.

Vasudev will travel to Hyderabad for the next session on 18 September.