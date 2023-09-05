‘No one has the right to change India’s name,’ says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Pawar said there will be deliberation on the issue in a meeting convened on Wednesday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chiefs of the parties which are part of the INDIA alliance, an opposition bloc of 28 parties aiming to take on the BJP-led Centre in next year’s general elections
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said no one has the right to change the country’s name, after the Congress claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.
Pawar said there will be deliberation on the issue in a meeting convened on Wednesday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chiefs of the parties which are part of the INDIA alliance, an opposition bloc of 28 parties aiming to take on the BJP-led Centre in next year’s general elections.
“I don’t understand why the ruling party is perturbed over a name related to the country, the NCP chief told reporters at a press conference in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.
Related Articles
Asked whether the name of India will be changed in the Constitution, Pawar said, I don’t have any information on it.”
Pawar said Congress president Kharge had called a meeting of all party heads of the INDIA alliance on Wednesday.
“There will be deliberation on this in the meeting, but no one has the right to change the name (of the country). No one can change the name,” the NCP chief said.
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the “Union of States” is under assault by the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.
The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.
also read
Why G20 is leaving Delhi with a shortage of luxury cars
With thousands of delegates slated to attend the G20 meeting in September, Delhi is facing a shortage of luxury vehicles. Transport companies say some embassies require as many as 100 cars and Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus and Toyota models are the most in demand
At G20 Summit in Delhi, US Prez Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine war, climate change
An official statement by the White House dated August 22 said that the US President will commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G20 leadership and reaffirm America's commitment to the G20. The US will host the G20 Summit in 2026
Delhi LG holds high level meeting to review G20 preparedness
All government hospitals have been fully equipped and prepared for the event of any medical emergency. There are 80 teams of doctors and trained medical personnel with three teams in each hospital