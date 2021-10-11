No bail for Aryan Khan today in Mumbai drug bust case; next hearing on Wednesday
This was the third time when the 23-year-old's bail plea was rejected since he was sent to judicial custody on 7 Oct
Mumbai: A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Monday said that it would hear on Wednesday the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.
The court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.
"It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today," Satish Maneshinde told media persons before the hearing.
A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on 2 October. The shift was on its way to Goa.
also read
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sent to NCB custody till 7 Oct; show empathy, urges Tharoor
The 23-year-old was arrested by the NCB after they busted an alleged rave party on a cruise ship on Saturday night
Cruise ship narcotics bust: NCB likens case to Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novels
Before making his submissions for the remand of the four accused in the case, SPP Advait Sethna told the court that this case has become like detective novels as there is a new twist at every moment
Opinion | It's time for Bollywood celebrities to stop glamourising and normalising drug abuse
Drug abuse is a complex issue and since Bollywood is at the centre of all the media spotlight, celebrities should behave responsibly and present a social conduct which inspire the young to be creative.