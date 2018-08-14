You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

No alliance with any party for 2019 General Elections, says Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 13:39:31 IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said TRS would not have an alliance with any party for the 2019 general elections and that all candidates for the polls would be announced next month.

"TRS is ready to face elections any time....we will announce party candidates next month itself for the coming general elections and will not have any alliance with any party," he said.

On the 'Federal Front' he had proposed earlier, Rao said he would talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about its formation.

Image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Twitter/@TelanganaCMO

Image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Twitter/@TelanganaCMO

"A non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front may take a little time. But it will be a reality. It cannot happen in one day. I am not in a hurry," he said.

To a query, he said TRS voted for the NDA candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called him and sought his support.

On the state committee meet, Rao said the party would hold a public meeting on 2 September and present a 'progress report' of Telangana to the people.

He said the TRS passed nine resolutions, including one requesting the Centre to accept the reservation bill that was passed by the state assembly.

The Assembly had on 16 August passed a bill to give 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.

Without giving a direct reply on reports of an early assembly election, he said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.

He claimed that various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win over 100 seats in the assembly elections. Rao said all the settlers in Telangana would be treated as citizens of the state.

He refuted the charge that the government was behind Osmania University declining permission to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet students on the campus on 10 August.

The Chief Minister said the government planned to spend Rs 50,000 crore to make Hyderabad a 'Global city'.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 13:39 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores