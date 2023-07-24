'No 5D drama that PM does...': Opposition alliance demands PM Modi's comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi should not indulge in 5D drama that he does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, 'distorts', diverts, deflects and 'defames'
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that INDIA Opposition alliance wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament, after which a discussion would take place to express a collective sense of pain and desire for reconciliation.
Taking to twitter, Ramesh said, “The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation.”
“No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, ‘distorts’, diverts, deflects and ‘defames’. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching,” the Congress general secretary added.
The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s demand is straightforward. PM should make a comptehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish…
Related Articles
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 24, 2023
The Opposition is adamant on its demand for the Prime Minister’s statement first despite the government agreeing to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it.
Several opposition leaders have given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur.
The opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.
The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. The Opposition has also accused the government of running away from a debate on the issue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.
With inputs from agencies
also read
India opposes EU Parliament’s debate on Manipur, says it’s an ‘internal issue’
The European Union issued a resolution to include in the agenda for a debate on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law pursuant
Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters
This comes after videos were found doing the rounds in which some of the armed assailants were seen wearing the black uniform, which seems to have been stolen during the uprising witnessed in the state from May 3 onwards.
Supreme Court to hear Manipur govt's plea against internet restoration on July 11
Based on these suggestions, the High Court mandated that physical trials be carried out by the Manipur government to determine whether it is feasible to offer internet access to the whitelisted mobile phones while maintaining the security of Manipur and the safety of its residents