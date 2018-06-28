Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NN Vohra says all security arrangements made for Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims have no cause for concern

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 19:32:53 IST

Amarnath Cave: Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra said all arrangements have been made for the security of two-month-long Amarnath pilgrimage and there is no cause for any worry. Vohra's comments came amidst "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage which began Wednesday.

NN Vohra. Wikimedia Commons

NN Vohra. Wikimedia Commons

"I want to give a message and assurance that all security arrangements have been made for Amarnath Yatra. There is no cause for worry for the pilgrims," he said after offering prayers at the cave shrine, located at an altitude of 12,756 feet. Vohra was among the first pilgrims to offer prayers at the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The governor also said that due to the inclement weather, the pilgrimage has been suspended temporarily and it would be resumed once the weather situation improves. Vehicles tagged with electromagnetic chips, bike and bullet-proof SUV police convoys and scores of bullet-proof bunkers have been deployed as part of the "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage, an official said.

Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir's Himalayas. A posse of over 40,000 armed CRPF and state police personnel have virtually dotted the pilgrimage routes from Jammu — via Pahalgam and Baltal — with their overwhelming presence in armoured vehicles.

Forces have deployed a huge assortment of CCTV cameras and drones, assisted by mounted army columns, to ensure that the pilgrimage route is not breached by terrorists and in case of a possible attack reinforcements reach as fast as possible. Heavy rainfall delayed commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

"The yatra has not commenced yet from either Baltal or Pahalgam base camps due to rain," a spokesman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said. He said the pilgrimage will commence only after weather improves and the tracks are safe for the pilgrims to move on. Amid tight security, the first batch of nearly 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu reached the twin base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam last evening.

Of this group of pilgrims, 1,904 have opted for traditional Pahalgam route while 1,091 choose the Baltal route to reach the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir. The batch comprises 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 Sadhus (monks), an official said. The pilgrimage will conclude on 26 August on Raksha bandhan.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 19:32 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Japan
0:0
Poland
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Senegal
0:0
Colombia
Match Centre
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores