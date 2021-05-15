NMDC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies for Apprenticeship Training at nmdc.co.in
In the Apprenticeship Training 2021 vacancy notification, the corporation has invited applications for Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Programming and Systems Administration Assistant
The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply through the official site - nmdc.co.in.
In the Apprenticeship Training 2021 vacancy notification, the corporation has invited applications for Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Programming and Systems Administration Assistant.
The 59 vacancies are for Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Bacheli Complex, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.
Candidates should hold a degree, diploma, or ITI Certificate from a recognized university, Board of Technical Education, or NCVT.
The monthly stipend for Graduate Apprentice is Rs 20,000. Technician Apprentice will be paid Rs 16,000 per month as remuneration while Trade Apprentices (ITI holders) will get Rs 10,000.
Interested candidates should submit their applications by 15 June.
If candidates have completed three years after obtaining a degree certificate then they are not eligible. Those who have undergone, undergoing and already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act are not eligible for the Apprenticeship.
Candidates having one or more years of experience are also not eligible.
Trade Apprenticeship candidates need to register themselves on apprenticeshipindia.org while General and Technical Apprenticeship aspirants need to apply at mhrdnats.gov.in.
Steps to apply for Apprenticeship Training Vacancy 2021:
Step 1: Log in to your email account
Step 2: Create a resume with a recent passport size photograph on the right corner, registration number in apprentice portal, address for communication, e-mail ID, mobile number
Step 3: Attach scanned copy of Date of Birth proof, Address, Qualification, and Caste Certificate
Step 4: Send this email to bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in
Step 5: Make sure to keep this email safely
