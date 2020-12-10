NLU Delhi to conduct AILET 2021 on 2 May; registration begins in January on nludelhi.ac.in

AILET consists of 100 objective type question, which are related to current affairs, general knowledge, legal aptitude and qualitative aptitude

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2021 on 2 May. The date of AILET 2021 has been released by the University on its official website - nludelhi.ac.in.

The law entrance exam will be conducted from 10 am to 11.30 am at all India level. The admission notice and the online application forms for AILET 2021 will be released on the University's official website in the first week of January 2021.

The AILET is conducted for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons.), LLM and PhD programmes.

AILET 2020 was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NLU Delhi website will soon update on the guidelines and other information on AILET 2021, including mode of conduct of entrance exam and test pattern.

AILET consists of 100 objective type questions. The questions asked in the exam are related to current affairs, general knowledge, legal aptitude and qualitative aptitude.

Steps to register for AILET 2021 once process begins:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of National Law University, Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the AILET 2021 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the application form, providing all the information correctly.

Step 4: Upload all the documents, scanned photograph and signature in the relevant format.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and press the final submit button.

Step 6: Take a printout of AILET 2021 registration form for future reference.