NLU Delhi AILET 2020 results, merit list released at nludelhi.ac.in; counselling for UG course on 7 October

The results of All India Law Entrance Test 2020 have been declared by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi on its official website nludelhi.ac.in.

The entrance examination for admission to B.A. LL.B (Hons.) and LL.M programmes were held in a computer-based mode on 26 September at various across the country.

Along with the results, the University has also released overall merit list. According to a report by The Times of India, the counselling process for B.A. LL.B (Hons.) will start from 7 October, while the counselling for LL.M students will begin from 9 October.

The NLU Delhi and the examination conduction body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will not be sending any separate communication to the qualified candidates about the counselling process. They have been advised to check the official website for updates related to AILET 2020.

As per the official notification, the result is based on the merit of AILET 2020.

Steps to check AILET 2020 results and merit list:

Step 1: Log on to NLU, Delhi official website - nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Announcement tab, click on the link that reads, "Announcement of AILET 2020 Result."

Step 3: A PDF document will open where the links to check the result and merit list are mentioned.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter log in credentials.

Step 5: Your AILET 2020 scorecard will appear on the page. Save and take a printout of the result.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to B.A. LL.B (Hons.), LLM and PhD programmes offered by NLU Delhi.

There are a total of 73 seats available of which 52 will be open for students from the general category, 11 seats for the Scheduled Castes category, five for Scheduled Tribes category, two for Persons with Disabilities and three for Kashmiri migrants. There are 10 additional seats for foreign nationals. For LLM programme, there are 20 seats available annually.