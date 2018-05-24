NLU AILET result 2018 declared on official website: check at nludelhi.ac.in

The National Law University, Delhi has declared the results for the All India Law Entrance Test 2018 (AILET 2018) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the test can go to nludelhi.ac.in to check their result.

AILET 2018 exam was conducted on 6 May, 2018. The exam was conducted for admission to 73 seats available in the integrated BA LLB course.

Devansh Kaushik has emerged as the topper in the exam with 98.25 marks, according to an NDTV report.

Follow the steps the check the result:

- Go to the official website: nludelhi.ac.in

- Click on 'AILET-2018 Result'.

- The result PDF will open.

- Download the file and look for your roll number

The AILET test is conducted by the National Law University, Delhi, for admissions to five-year integrated law programmes.