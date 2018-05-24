You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NLU AILET result 2018 declared on official website: check at nludelhi.ac.in

India FP Staff May 24, 2018 15:36:56 IST

The National Law University, Delhi has declared the results for the All India Law Entrance Test 2018 (AILET 2018) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the test can go to nludelhi.ac.in to check their result.

AILET 2018 exam was conducted on 6 May, 2018. The exam was conducted for admission to 73 seats available in the integrated BA LLB course.

Devansh Kaushik has emerged as the topper in the exam with 98.25 marks, according to an NDTV report.

Follow the steps the check the result:

- Go to the official website: nludelhi.ac.in
- Click on 'AILET-2018 Result'.
- The result PDF will open.
- Download the file and look for your roll number

The AILET test is conducted by the National Law University, Delhi, for admissions to five-year integrated law programmes.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:36 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores