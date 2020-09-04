NLSIU won't accept CLAT scores for admission, will conduct online entrance test NLAT on 12 Sept

The online registration process started on 3 September and will continue till 10 September at admissions.nls.ac.in

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has decided not to consider the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admission to the five years integrated B.A LL.B (Hons) programme for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notification, NLSIU said that candidates seeking admission in the university will have to apply directly and complete the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) UG 2020 entrance exam.

"The University will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to Academic Year 2020-21," it added.

The university will conduct the NLAT UG 2020 on 12 September in an online mode. Candidates will take the exam using a computer device at their respective locations.

The exam will test candidates on five subjects - English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

The online registration process for the exam has started on 3 September and will continue till 10 September.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the exam: https://admissions.nls.ac.in/

According to a report by Hindustan Times, general and PWD candidates applying for the exam must have scored an aggregate of 45 percent or its equivalent grade in their class 12 examination. For SC/ST applicants, the aggregate percentage is 40 percent.

Candidates belonging to the general and PWD category will have to pay registration fee of Rs 150, while application fees for SC/ST candidates is Rs 125.

As per The Times of India report, the executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities postponed the CLAT 2020 from 7 September to 28 September.

After this, NLSIU constituted a faculty sub-committee to look at a revised admission procedure and was discussed in faculty meeting on 31 August.

A report by Bar and Bench said the NLAT UG 2020 will be conducted in English language. The maximum marks of the exam are 80 marks. There will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) and candidates will get 45 minutes to answer.

There will 2 marks for each for correct answer and 0.25 marks per answer will deducted for unanswered question and 0.50 marks will be cut for every wrong answer.

Students will get only one attempt at each question. They will not be allowed to revisit the question after they have moved on to another question.