NLAT 2020: National Law Aptitude Test final answer key released; check and download at nls.ac.in

The National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 final answer key has been released by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from nls.ac.in.

According to Careers 360, the answer key has been released after considering complaints submitted by the candidates based on the provisional answer key.

The final NLAT 2020 answer key will contain the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can compare their responses with those mentioned in the answer key.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the candidates will not be able to challenge any the final answer key. After the release of provisional answer key, they were allowed to raise objections, if any, by 12 September.

The NLAT 2020 final answer key will help students calculate their marks and estimate the score in the aptitude test.

Steps to download answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official website - admission.nls.ac.in;

Step 2: Under the notification section, tap on the link to check final answer key;

Step 3: A PDF document will open that will have the correct Answers;

Step 4: Check and download the final answer keys

Direct link for NLAT Final Answer Key UG Batch 1-3

Direct link for NLAT Final Answer Key UG Batch 4

Direct link for NLAT Final Answer Key PG Batch 1

Direct link for NLAT Final Answer Key PG Batch 2

On 11 September, the Supreme Court gave its go ahead to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru to hold its separate entrance examination — NLAT 2020. The exam was conducted on 12 September.

The apex court, however, restrained the university from announcing the results and admitting any student till the pendency of the plea.