Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi court allows 60 Malaysian nationals to walk free on fine of Rs 7,000 each
Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under the plea bargain process by accepting mild charges
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 60 Malaysians to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 each after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lawyer said.
Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under the plea bargain process by accepting mild charges, said their lawyer.
They were allowed to walk free after the Sub-divisional magistrate of Lajpat Nagar, who was the complainant in the case, Additional commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar and Inspector of Nizamuddin, said they have no objection to their pleas, said advocate S Hari Haran, appearing for the foreign nationals.
Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.
They were granted bail on July 7 on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each.
They were charge sheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country,
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Arvind Kejriwal launches video call facility at LNJP hospital for COVID-19 patients to stay in touch with family
Kejriwal said, 'LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal said.
Amit Shah slams Congress on 45th anniversary of Emergency, says 'interests of one family prevailed over party and nation'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the Congress on Thursday, saying the interests of one family prevailed over the party and national interests, and questioned why the ''Emergency mindset'' still remained in the Opposition party.
Galwan Valley standoff: Amid India-China 'deescalation', Beijing lashes out at New Delhi, blaming it for LAC clash
Zhao Lijian reasserted China’s claim that the confrontation on 15 June in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region, occurred on China’s side of the Actual Line of Control and Indian forces had illegally entered Chinese territory.