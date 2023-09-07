Nitish Kumar’s Mandir Politics: To counter Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bihar to develop Sita temple at Sitamarhi

Concerned over the polarisation of Hindu votes in upcoming parliamentary elections over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Bihar government has approved the development of the historic Punaura Dham temple dedicated to Goddess Sita, amidst reports of the BJP’s plans to encash the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the upcoming general elections.

Punaura Dham, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site located in the Sitamarhi district, holds immense significance as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama. Each year, a multitude of pilgrims flock to this sacred destination to pay homage to the deity.

Political observers speculate that this decision is aimed at countering the BJP’s “temple agenda” and attracting Hindu voters, marking a potentially pivotal development in the state’s political landscape.

The choice to revamp this pilgrimage site, situated approximately 150 kilometres north of Patna, was made during a recent state cabinet meeting, following a proposal put forth by the state tourism department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The project encompasses the development of ‘Sita Vatika,’ ‘Luv-Kush Vatika,’ the establishment of a cafeteria, landscaping, pathways, and the arrangement of animation shows among other initiatives.

According to folklore, during a severe famine in Mithila, the priest advised King Janak to plough a field, and from the earth emerged an earthen pot containing an infant Mother Sita.

In response, the BJP has criticized the Grand Alliance, questioning the timing of their interest in developing the temple. State BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma remarked, “This temple has been in existence for many years. Why didn’t Nitish Kumar show interest in its development earlier?” He accused the ruling coalition of emulating the BJP.

The JD(U) has come forward to defend Nitish Kumar’s actions, highlighting that his administration has diligently worked for the betterment of all segments of society, rather than focusing solely on Hindus. Rajib Ranjan, the national general secretary of JD(U), alleged that the BJP’s primary agenda revolves around stirring communal tensions and promoting Hindutva.

In a similar vein, last November, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the JD(U) Minister for Planning and Development, raised questions about the neglect of Goddess Sita’s birthplace and advocated for the construction of a grand temple dedicated to her in Sitamarhi, drawing parallels with the efforts in Ayodhya.

Echoing this sentiment, Devesh Chandra Thakur, the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, called upon the government to acquire land and commence the construction of a magnificent temple in honour of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. He stressed the importance of ensuring justice for Mother Sita and urged the government to take swift action to fulfil this demand.