Nitish Kumar cancels aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Bihar to meet patients at Gaya

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday cancelled his aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas and will visit Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya to meet patients. The chief minister was scheduled to inspect heatwave affected areas in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada.

The toll due to extreme heatwave from different parts in the state rose to 91 on Tuesday with 32 deaths reported from Gaya alone, according to Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. As many as 47 deaths due to heatstroke have been reported from Aurangabad and 12 from Nawada till Tuesday.

The Bihar government has announced that all schools, colleges and coaching centres, both private and government, would remain closed till 22 June in the entire state. The government has also directed that all the shops in the affected areas in south Bihar will remain shut between 11 am and 5 pm.

