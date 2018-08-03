Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, says 'no leniency will be shown'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday broke his silence on the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case and assured people that "no leniency will be shown towards" the guilty.

"We are ashamed of the incident which has taken place in Muzaffarpur. CBI is investigating the case and the high court should monitor it," ANI quoted him as saying.

"I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be show towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished," the Bihar chief minister further said.

On the other hand, Bihar minister Manju Verma — whose husband is charged with frequently visiting the shelter home — evaded questions on the rape case.

#WATCH Bihar Minister Manju Verma evades question on #Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case. Her husband faces allegations of frequently visiting the the shelter home. pic.twitter.com/jCm7KZvzcl — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018

The Muzaffarpur case relates to the mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

The matter had come to light earlier in 2018 when the Bihar social welfare department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

On Wednesday, Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik had shot off letters to Nitish Kumar, termind the sexual assault "heart-rending" and suggested measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The governor had, however, also praised the state government for its quick action in the Muzaffarpur incident and its decision to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

With inputs from PTI