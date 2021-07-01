Nitin Gadkari launches Indian Bank's 'MSME Prerana' programme in Maharashtra; check details here

MSME Prerana program has been launched with an objective to develop the financial and managerial capabilities of the MSME entrepreneurs, apart from creating awareness on government initiatives

In an effort to improve and empower small and medium enterprises, Indian Bank has launched its Business Mentoring programme named 'MSME Prerana' in Maharashtra. This program is a business mentoring plan for MSME entrepreneurs.

'MSME Prerana' programme has been launched to develop managerial and financial options for MSME Entrepreneurs. With this programme, Indian Bank aims to create awareness on various initiatives and plans taken up by the Government of India (GOI)/State Governments/Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other agencies across the country.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of MSME and Road, Transport, and Highway launched the 'MSME Prerana' programme. While launching this flagship plan, Gadkari appreciated the Indian Bank team for introducing this initiative for MSMEs.

Inaugurating MSME Prerna (Business Mentoring Program for MSME Entrepreneurs) https://t.co/mJspjM3rPL — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 28, 2021

"The sector contributes 30 percent to Indian GDP and 48 percent to exports while creating 11 crore jobs in India," Gadkari said while launching the programme. He further suggested banks to introduce a mechanism that can help in evaluating the financial ratings of the MSMEs.

Gadkari also asserted that such steps (MSMEs programmes) can help the government in bringing down the imports by becoming 'Atmanirbhar'.

We thank Shri. Nitin Gadkari ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of MSME & Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India for inaugurating the Maharashtra chapter of MSME Prerana, an initiative of Indian Bank to mentor #MSME entrepreneurs. #IndianBank #IBEvents #MSMEDay2021 https://t.co/XM56jnlJkU — Indian Bank (@MyIndianBank) June 29, 2021

Through the 'MSME Prerana' programme, Indian Bank is providing financial help and support to nearly 20 lakh MSMEs with credit exposure of over Rs 70,180 crore. The programme adopts a step-by-step approach in the following:

- providing training to MSME

- understand their business numbers

- concept of balance sheet

- cash flow management

- managing their business during the crisis time

- decision making

- communication and leadership skills

- awareness of various initiatives taken by Government/RBI/Bank

By extending web-based training to entrepreneurs, the 'MSME Prerana' aims at breaking geographical and language barriers.