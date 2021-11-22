NIT+ admissions 2021: CSAB releases counselling schedule for special round

The registration for CSAB special round will be held only for IIITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutes, except IITs, after all the JoSAA rounds are completed

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will begin registrations for the special round of counselling for NIT+ from 28 November. The registration for the CSAB special round will be held only for IIITs, NITs and other government- funded technical institutes (GFTIs) except IITs, after all the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) rounds are completed.

The CSAB has released the tentative dates for the special rounds on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can download the schedule from the website by following the below-mentioned procedure:

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in

Click on link that reads CSAB Special Rounds Counselling Schedule

View the tentative schedule for the SCAB counselling 2021

Download a copy of the document for future reference

Direct link to the schedule is available here

According to the tentative schedule, the vacancies will be displayed after JoSAA round is completed on 27 November.

The process of registration, payment of participation fee, as well as the option for choice filling by a candidate, will begin from 28 November and close on 30 November. The results of seat allotment for special round will be available on 2 December.

Once results for first round are displayed, candidates may choose to freeze, side or float their seats between 2 December till 4 December.

After a candidate chooses to accept a seat, they have to participate in online reporting, pay their fee and upload their relevant documents by 4 December.

A physical verification is required for PwD candidates and hence all PwD candidates will be given a longer time duration along with the choice of selection of the institute so they can report for the verification of their PwD status.

The result for the second round of seat allotment will be displayed on 7 December. The processes of fee payment, seat acceptance, uploading of documents and responding to a query by candidate will be done by 8 December.

CSAB has also released an information brochure for the special vacant seats filling round (special round).

Candidates are advised to check the brochure and the official website for more details.