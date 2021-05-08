The last date to apply for the six vacancies is 10 June. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website niser.ac.in

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the positions of Scientific Officer ‘D’ and Scientific Officer ‘C’ for the Centre for Medical and Radiation Physics. The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of six vacancies. The last date to apply is 10 June. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website niser.ac.in.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit https://www.niser.ac.in/ On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest News’ section and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link Fill in all the information and register yourself After registration, log in using credentials, and start filling the application form Upload passport size photograph, signature, and scanned copy of the certificates Pay the fee, verify all the information, and submit the form Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply: https://ims.niser.ac.in/OnlineRecruitmentApplication.action

Eligibility Criteria:

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics)

A candidate must hold a PhD (Physics/Medical Physics) with MSc in Medical Physics or post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics He/She should not be more than 40 years of age The candidate must have at least one year post-PhD experience in any one of the following areas: medical imaging, radiation therapy, radiation safety, radiation detectors, and instrumentation A teaching experience at UG/PG level is desirable

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics)

A candidate must have a PhD in Experimental Nuclear or Particle Physics He/She should not be more than 40 years of age An applicant should have at least one-year post-PhD period experience in any of the following areas: gaseous based detectors or silicon-based detectors or calorimeters in nuclear/particle physics, radiation hard sensors/detectors, muon radiography, integrated circuits (ASICs), commissioning, and integration of complex detector systems in a laboratory of repute. A teaching experience at UG/PG level is desirable

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics)

A candidate must have completed BE/BTech in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation The maximum age limit for this post is 36 years A candidate should have at least 4 years of post-qualification experience in a reputed organisation or institute An applicant having ME/ MTech in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation is desirable

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Radiation Biology/Medical Physics/Nuclear Medicine)