Nirmala Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar quits as Andhra Pradesh govt advisor, says 'conscience' made him take decision

Amaravati: Just a fortnight before his tenure was supposed to end, Defence Minister Nirmala

Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Advisor (Communications) to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

"My continuation as advisor should not cast dark clouds on your sincerity in the fight against the Centre for the states rights. The government's credibility also should not suffer because of me," Prabhakar said in his two-page resignation letter forwarded to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday afternoon.

Prabhakar, as advisor, was in effect the Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister.

Opposition parties, including the YSR Congress, had questioned the chief minister's sincerity in his fight with the Centre over the special category status and other issues with Prabhakar continuing as government advisor.

"I was pained that even the Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy sought to cast aspersions on you because of me. Attributing political motives and accusing you of resorting to behind the screen deals only expose the mindset of the Opposition leader," Prabhakar said.

"When I broached the issue with you on Monday night, you rejected my move. But my conscience strongly made me decide to quit, against your wishes. Please accept my resignation forthwith," Prabhakar added.

Prabhakar was appointed Advisor (Communications) in July 2014 for a two-year term. His tenure was later extended for two more years and it was supposed to end on 4 July.