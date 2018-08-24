Nirmala Sitharaman visits flood-hit Kodagu in Karnataka, says army, air force will help in 'restoration'

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka and said that the "restoration" work in the rain-hit district will be done by the Indian Army and air force.

ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying, "I have come here as the restoration of some of the roads, houses, buildings, water and electricity connections in Kodagu will be done by the army, and the air force is also trying to help," while she surveyed the district which has seen a spate of landslides in the last week. Rescue and relief operations are on-going in the region.

The torrential rainfall that lashed the district last week has left a huge trail of destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless.

At flood relief & rehabilitation camp run by Seva Bharati at Madikeri in Kodagu, Smt @nsitharaman interacted with children,women & elderly.

District officials & personnel responsible for rehabilitation tasks were also present.

Sitharaman is to travel to the landslide-hit areas of Madapur after which, she is scheduled to visit a relief camp in Madikeri and interact with the occupants there. The defence minister is also to hold meetings with the district administration and other officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office on the relief and rehabilitation work.

Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is the second Union minister to visit the flood-ravaged district, after DV Sadananada Gowda, who hails from the state.

On Thursday, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also visited the district and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to the flood victims. "I will ask the government of Karnataka to take all necessary relief works and I also demand the Center's assistance. The Government of India should give funds to Kodagu district. The prime minister should have visited this place by this time," Siddharamaiah said.

On 15 August, a high alert was issued in five districts namely Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

