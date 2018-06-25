Football world cup 2018

Nirmala Sitharaman, NN Vohra review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 22:01:27 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the security situation and the arrangements for pilgrims ahead of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.  Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, DGP SP Vaid and other senior army and defence officials were present at the meeting.

NN Vohra. Wikimedia Commons

Sitharaman undertook an aerial survey of the Yatra route along the Pahalgam axis, and inspected the arrangements at Baltal before reaching Srinagar, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine is scheduled to start on 28 June. During the meeting, she stressed that the security forces must act with synergy to achieve effective results.

Reiterating the importance of a secure environment to enable a smooth passage of the Yatra and encourage tourists to visit the state, the defence minister asked the security forces to continuously review the arrangements and ensure swift and targeted counter-terror response on the ground.

Governor Vohra said the police will continue to review arrangements in the coming days to ensure effective security.

Earlier today, Indian Army officials briefed Sitharaman about the security situation in the valley at Badamibagh cantonment. "She was also given an update on the latest security scenario in Kashmir including details of the counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations undertaken recently," an Army official said.


