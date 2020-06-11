NIRF Ranking 2020 released: IIT-Madras, IISc Bangalore, IIT-Delhi top 3 higher education institutes, check full list at nirfindia.org

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked the best educational institute in the country, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 list released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 11 June.

IIT-Madras has secured 85.31 score to seal its position at the top.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru bagged the second spot, while IIT-Delhi stood at the third position.

Here's the complete NIRF 2020 ranking list - https://www.nirfindia.org/2020/OverallRanking.html

IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati followed IIT Delhi in the list.

Two universities - Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) surfaced among the top 10 institutes in the list. JNU is at 8th spot, while BHU is ranked at 10.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, among colleges, three top spots have been taken over by colleges of Delhi University. These are Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, and Hindu College.

Among management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad is on the top, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta.

In the pharmacy category, Jamia Hamdard in Delhi was bagged the top spot followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood in the third position.

AIIMS Delhi topped in the list of medical colleges in India. It was followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

As per the ranking, the best Law college in the country is National Law College, Bengaluru. National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad were at the second and third spot respectively.

A report by MoneyControl mentions that a total of 5,805 applications were received this year for participation in the process of the rankings.

The HRD Minister said, "The institutes that are ranked on the top also have a responsibility to handhold and mentor fellow institutes. This will give the smaller institutes an opportunity for capacity building."

According to a The Times of India report, the NIRF India Rankings 2020 were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, NIRF India Rankings were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on 8 April.

NIRF rankings were launched on 29 September 2015 and the first announcement of the list was released on 4 April 2016.

NIRF rankings are awarded based on the parameters which include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception.