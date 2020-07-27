NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: 510 vacancies for coordinator, fellow, research person posts available; apply at nirdpr.org.in

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: Eligible candidates can log on to the official website — nirdpr.org.in — and apply to the various posts. The last date to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 is 10 August.

The National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad has announced vacancies for 510 different posts.

According to the official statement released by the NIRDPR, the autonomous institution under the Ministry of Rural Development, the Centre is recruiting for the national level project 'Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayats to Achieve Holistic and Sustainable Development through Institutional Strengthening of GPs and Enablement of Quality GPDP across India’, over the next two years.

NIRDPR is recruiting 10 State Programme Coordinators, 250 Young Fellows and 250 Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in 250 identified clusters across all states and union territories.

Reports said that the applicant's age should be between 30 to 50 years for State Programme Coordinators and between 25 to 30 years for Young Fellow. Those interested in applying to the Cluster Level Resource should not be more than 40 years on the date of advertisement.

Those interested in the position of State Programme Coordinator should have a Post Graduate degree in Economics/ Rural Development/ Rural Management or Engineering graduate from a recognised university.

Those interested in Young Fellow position should have a Post Graduate degree in Economics/ Rural Development/ Rural Management or Engineering graduate from a recognised university, while those interested in the position of Cluster Level Resource Person should be a graduate in any stream from a recognized university.

The NIRDPR application has to be submitted in online mode before the last date. For those who are interested in applkying, they need to first visit the NIRDPR website - nirdpr.org.in. Once there, they need to select the NIRDPR post they want to apply for and fill in the details as asked in the application form. Once done they need to submit the application and take out a print out for future reference.