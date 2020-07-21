NIPER JEE 2020 for admission to 820 seats to be held on 28 September; check niperahm.ac.in

The NIPER JEE is held for admission to various campuses of NIPER institutes - Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Raebarelli, and SAS Nagar.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, has announced the exam date for NIPER JEE 2020. It will be conducted on 28 September.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 25 July, reported NDTV. Before that NIPER JEE 2020 was slated to take place on 14 June, but had to be postponed to 25 July because of the COVID-19 situation.

Authorities have asked candidates to keep on visiting the official website, niperahm.ac.in, for further updates.

There are 820 seats which are available across various courses which include Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters of Technology (M.Tech Pharm), and Ph.D.

Exam Pattern

NIPER JEE 2020 is a computer-based exam and the maximum time allotted to complete it is two hours. NIPER JEE will consist of 200 multiple choice questions. Each correct answer will fetch candidates one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to unreserved category should have at least 60 percent marks or 6.75 CGPA (on a scale of 10) in qualifying degree. However, those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require minimum 55 percent marks or 6.25 CGPA to be eligible for NIPER JEE. Persons with disability need 50 percent marks or 5.75 CGPA.