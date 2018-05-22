You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nipah virus claims 10 lives in Kerala: Goa health official says no reason to panic as only Kozhikode, Malappuram affected

India PTI May 22, 2018 15:15:49 IST

Panaji: In the wake of Nipah virus claiming 10 lives in Kerala, the Goa government on Tuesday said there was nothing to worry about in the state, but measures were still being taken to prevent its possible spread.

"As of now there is no alert issued for Goa by any agency, including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), whose team is in Kerala assessing the ground-level situation," Utkarsh Betodkar, State Surveillance Officer of Directorate of Health Services said.

He said there was no need to panic as it has not affected the entire state of Kerala, but only a specific area of Kozhikode.

Doctors wear safety masks as a precaution after the outbreak of 'Nipah' virus, at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI

Doctors wear safety masks as a precaution after the outbreak of 'Nipah' virus, at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI

The Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala, while the condition of two persons undergoing treatment for the viral disease is said to be critical, the Kerala government has confirmed.

According to Betodkar, the Goa government was not taking any chances and has already contacted Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) to assess the situation.

Responding to a question, the officer said there was no need to screen the tourists arriving from Kerala.

"Screening of the tourists or visitors can happen only when there are specific guidelines issued by the Centre. Right now, there are no such guidelines," he said.

Fruit-eating bats are the primary host of the Nipah Virus, which can cause disease in both animals and humans.

So far, there is no vaccine against the virus, which was first identified in 1998 in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 15:15 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores