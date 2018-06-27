Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nipah virus: 61 Kerala health officials from Kozhikode, Malappuram to get additional increment for their service

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 14:42:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In appreciation of their exemplary service in containing the deadly Nipah virus outbreak, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give an additional increment to about 61 government health personnel in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government's gesture was in recognition of the valuable service rendered by the health personnel, who fought the virus without caring for their own personal safety.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Getty images

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Getty images

Four assistant professors, 19 staff nurses, 7 nursing assistants, 17 cleaning staff, 4 hospital attenders, two health inspectors, 3 lab technicians are among the 61 persons who will be entitled to the additional increment, a government press release said.

Besides, 12 junior residents, 3 senior residents would be given a one-sovereign gold medal.

An award in memory of nurse Lini Puthussery, who contracted Nipah virus while serving her patients at the Perambra Taluk hospital and died, will be instituted for the best nurse in the government sector.

Seventeen persons had died of Nipah in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram in May.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 14:42 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores